Paphos manslaughter trial to begin on September 17

The Paphos Criminal Court decided on Thursday that the trial of a 38-year-old suspect facing manslaughter charges after stabbing a 46-year-old in July, would begin on September 17.

The suspect will remain in police custody until the start of his trial originally set for Thursday, the court said, adding the decision was to give him enough time to find a lawyer and answer the charges.

The 38-year-old Russian faces a manslaughter charge in the death of Igor Kamanets from Ukraine who was stabbed on July 15 but failed to go to hospital until around 72 hours later.

Kamanets was taken to Paphos general hospital with a wound to his stomach, bruises, and kidney failure.

He told officers he was walking on Apostolou Pavlou Avenue in Kato Paphos on July 15 at 11pm when he flagged down a dark-coloured car.

When the vehicle stopped, a passenger got out, and Kamanets asked if they could drop him in the city centre.

However, the man asked him for money which the 46-year-old refused to hand over.

An argument ensued and, according to the complainant, the unknown man attacked him with a knife and injured him.

He then got back into the car and the two men drove off.

Kamanets told police he walked to his house and decided not to go to hospital because he thought his injuries were not serious.

After being admitted to Paphos hospital, he underwent surgery and was transferred to the ICU in critical condition.

The 46-year-old died on July 24 in Limassol hospital after being transferred there in the meantime due to the severity of his condition.

Kamanets’ partner later told police that when the 46-year-old went home injured that night, he told her that someone he knew had set him up.

She gave that man’s details to the police, leading to the arrest of the 38-year-old suspect who denied any involvement.

The woman told police that the victim did not wish to tell them the truth about what had happened because he did not want the police to be involved for his own reasons.

Both his partner and brother picked out the suspect from a police lineup, as the person named by the 46-year-old.

A friend, who was present at the scene of the altercation also picked the suspect from the police lineup.

Police were still seeking the man who was with the suspect at the time.





