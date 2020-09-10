September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Paphos race part of European search for breast cancer cure

By Eleni Philippou00
Paphos Breast Cancer

The Breast Centre of Cyprus is for the first time on the island organising the Race for the Cure, the biggest sporting event against breast cancer in Europe. A total of 22 countries join forces, with the aim of raising awareness about breast cancer.

Due to the conditions created by the pandemic, the event will take place virtually. All the planned events of Race for the Cure are adapted to the current conditions by participating in a common, pan-European, online race.

The Paphos Race for the Cure will take place on September 25, 26 and 27 with a 3km walk and a 5km road race. What’s different about this race is that the public can participate from wherever they are, with family, friends or colleagues and create their own route.

“Equip yourself with positive energy, smiles and optimism,” say organisers, “run in the park, in the square or your neighbourhood and show the route of your group on all social networks using the hashtags #RFTC2020 and #PaphosRacefortheCure.”

“By taking part in this race we run for the wife, the mother, the sister, for all the women in our lives. For all those who fought and won, for those who are still fighting, but also for those who did not succeed and left us.”

 

Paphos Race for the Cure

Walk or race to raise awareness about breast cancer. September 25-27. All proceeds will be donated to Europa Donna Κύπρου. For more information and registration visit the event website https://www.raceforthecure.eu/en/



Related posts

Arrest after parcel found containing 1.85kg cannabis

Annette Chrysostomou

‘EU should go beyond words as regards Turkey’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Family gain entry without mandatory airport testing

Bejay Browne

Cypriot researcher awarded €1.25m grant to study ancient trade routes

Staff Reporter

Fatal motorbike accident

Staff Reporter

Fourteen PEP cases raise questions says auditor-general

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign