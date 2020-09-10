September 10, 2020

Port workers threaten strike over outstanding issues

Port workers threatened Thursday to stage a 24-hour strike at the end of the month if certain outstanding issues were not resolved.

In a joint letter, staff unions listed a series of issues that have not yet been resolved — the collective agreement, benefits, and their health plan – which had been agreed but their implementation has been delayed.

Unions said failure to resolve the matters by September 25 would lead to a strike four days later.



