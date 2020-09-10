September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

PwC Cyprus: Environmental protection at the centre of our actions

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Recognising its responsibility towards the environment, PwC Cyprus seeks to be part of the solution of one of the most important problems facing humanity today. In a continuous effort to improve its environmental performance, the organisation assesses its environmental impacts and focuses on actions to minimise its environmental footprint.
The organisation has already obtained two environmental certifications during the financial year 2020. The first one being the certification of its premises as “Green Offices”, an innovative eco-label for offices and buildings. During the certification audit in February 2020, the Environmental Organization CYMEPA, being the National Operator of the Green Offices Programme, confirmed the organisation’s level of compliance to a set of strict criteria related but not limited to energy, water, waste management, use of environmentally friendly products, employee environmental education and awareness and leadership commitment.

In addition, the environmental team of PwC Cyprus reviewed and updated the organisation’s Environmental Management System according to the requirements of the international standard ISO 14001:2015. Following its successful implementation, PwC Cyprus was certified by the Cyprus Certification Company in July 2020. The Environmental Management System Certificate of Conformity is applicable to all activities carried out from the four building locations of PwC in Cyprus.

In statements made, PwC Cyprus CEO,  Evgenios Evgeniou said that the organisation will continue to invest in green growth “Having our purpose and values at heart we strive to do the right thing for our planet and make a difference as PwC and as individuals. Our environmental action plan aims at conserving natural resources, saving energy, minimising greenhouse gas emissions and engaging our people in environmental awareness activities”, he noted.



