September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football Formula 1

Vettel to join Aston Martin F1 team from 2021

By Reuters News Service00
Italian Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel during a press conference

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the renamed Racing Point team, from 2021, the Canadian-owned outfit said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old German replaces Mexican Sergio Perez, whose departure at the end of the 2020 season was announced on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021,” Vettel said in a team statement.



Related posts

Premier League team prospects (Part One)

Reuters News Service

Six new faces to watch in the Premier League

Reuters News Service

Man City duo Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Press Association

Fati blows Spain coach away, Germany still winless

Reuters News Service

Gasly wins astonishing Italian Grand Prix thriller

Reuters News Service

Hamilton posts fastest lap in F1 history to take pole at Monza

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign