September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Virus violation: six premises, 15 people booked

By Staff Reporter09

Six businesses and 15 people were booked for violating coronavirus protocols over the past 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

According to authorities 502 checks were conducted by officers all over Cyprus.

Three new cases of coronavirus were announced by the health ministry on Wednesday, bringing the total in Cyprus to 1,514.



Staff Reporter

