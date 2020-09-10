September 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for Friday

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0145
The met office has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperature on Friday.

The warning is valid from 12 noon until 5pm.

The inland maximum temperature is expected to be around 40C.

The public is advised that some health risks among vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.



