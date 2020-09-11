September 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

News podcast: A woman’s journey into the lives of Europe’s refugees

By Rosie Charalambous0361
Melissa
Melissa Heckers

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • A new ‘creative non-fiction’ book by Melissa Heckers takes its inspiration from volunteer work with refugees in Greece and Cyprus
  • Nicosia Municipality offers support schemes for the children of third country nationals

Also available HERE



