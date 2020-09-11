Anastasiades welcomes MED7 support

President Nicos Anastasiades welcomed the support and the determination of all leaders of the seven Mediterranean EU member states to end the illegal actions of Ankara in the EEZ of Cyprus and Greece.

Speaking after the seventh Mediterranean Summit of the Mediterranean countries, MED7, held in Corsica on Thursday evening, Anastasiades said he and the Prime Minister of Greece had the opportunity to brief the other leaders on the latest developments, but especially on the efforts made by Cyprus and Greece to avoid the risk of a catastrophic conflict through internationally recognised procedures that will not only affect the countries involved, but the wider region and also the cohesion of the EU.

He further noted they agreed with the leaders on the need for a common strategy and measures as it is indisputable that these actions by Turkey constitute a violation of international law and the law of the sea and are directed against the sovereignty and sovereign rights of two EU member states and the EU itself.

“We have agreed in the Joint declaration that we will use all available means at the disposal of the EU to tackle Turkish delinquency, including what we want to avoid, additional sanctions against all those involved in illegal activities in Cyprus and that the issue of EU-Turkey relations will be further discussed at the next European Council,” he said.

In view of the forthcoming debate on Turkey at this month’s special session of the European Council, Anastasiades reiterated the need for a unified, consistent and strong response to the Turkish provocations and the need for compliance with international law.

Regarding the Cyprus issue, the President said he informed the leaders about the efforts he is making for the resumption of talks for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue to end the occupation and the unacceptable status quo.

He stressed that only reunification will create conditions of complete security and prosperity for all Cypriots and will contribute greatly to the establishment of peace in the wider region.

Addressing the French President, Anastasiades expressed his gratitude for the practical and stable support he shows to Cyprus.

The summit also dealt with the burning issue of immigration. “Cyprus, as a front-line country, has been called upon for a number of years to face an unprecedented situation of disproportionate weight management that puts the resilience of the country’s infrastructure, economy and demographic character to a serious test.”

The leaders have agreed that to deal more effectively with immigration, the issue should be based on the principle of solidarity and a fair division of responsibilities and burdens.

“I want to hope that the new immigration and asylum pact that will be adopted by the EU will address the problems at the root and will be enforced as required, and solidarity will be expressed,” Anastasiades said.

The summit was attended by the heads of states of France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Malta.





