September 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business International

Brexit talks still going nowhere, says Barnier

By Andrew Rosenbaum00
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier

“We  are intensifying our preparations for all scenarios,” warns Michel Barnier, EU chief negotiator in the Brexit talks said in statement late on Thursday. This would seem to make clear that the Commission is preparing for a hard Brexit.

His UK counterpart David Frost said “significant” differences remained over a free trade deal.” Talks will continue, however.

“On its side, the UK has not engaged in a reciprocal way on fundamental EU principles and interests. The UK is refusing to include indispensable guarantees of fair competition in our future agreement, while requesting free access to our market. We have taken note of the UK government’s statement on “A new approach to subsidy control.” But this falls significantly short of the commitments made in the Political Declaration,” Barnier said.

“Similarly, we are still missing important guarantees on non-regression from social, environmental, labour and climate standards. The UK has moreover not engaged on other major issues, such as credible horizontal dispute settlement mechanisms, essential safeguards for judicial cooperation and law enforcement, fisheries, or level playing field requirements in the areas of transport and energy.”

“There are also many uncertainties about Great Britain’s sanitary and phyto-sanitary regime as from 1 January 2021. More clarity is needed for the EU to do the assessment for the third-country listing of the UK,” Barnier continued.

 

Barnier again insisted that, in order to maximise the chances of a deal, the EU has shown flexibility to work around the UK’s red lines and find solutions that fully respect the UK’s sovereignty. “In particular with regard to the role of the European Court of Justice, the future legislative autonomy of the UK, and fisheries,” the statement said.

“To conclude a future partnership, mutual trust and confidence are and will be necessary. The Chief Negotiators and their teams will remain in contact over the coming days.”

 



