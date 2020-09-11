Coronavirus: Free testing in Kyrenia as ‘cabinet’ meets

Free coronavirus testing is taking place at the Kyrenia port, the ‘heath ministry’ announced on Friday, after 22 new cases were recorded in the north on Thursday, bringing the total to 516.

The free testing will be taking place at the tourism port in Kyrenia after several cases detected in the city were linked to events taking place there, the ‘ministry’ said.

The ‘cabinet’ is set to meet at 12pm as a spike in cases in the north has caused ‘authorities’ to take more measures including stopping flights from Turkey, shutting down ports, and closing schools until October 1.

On Thursday, of the 22 cases that emerged from 1,210 tests processed, one came through the airport, 16 were found through contact tracing, and five were local cases.

The 16 were already in quarantine and being monitored ahead of being found positive to the virus, and the contacts of the five local cases were traced.

Turkish Cypriot authorities require people arriving from category B countries to quarantine for seven days, and people from category C countries for 14 days.

People testing positive to coronavirus are also quarantined as are their contacts. These people stay in hotels monitored by authorities.

A Greek Cypriot expert said the crossing points with the north are under control at the moment.

Member of the health ministry’s advisory committee, Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School Petros Karayiannis said current measures at the crossing points were adequate despite the spike in cases in the north.

“I think they are adequate at least for those who cross occasionally because they have to present a negative test,” he told the Cyprus News Agency. “We don’t have tourists going and coming so it is only Greek and Turkish Cypriots who commute”.

However, Karayiannis suggested paying a little more attention to those who cross frequently, like pupils, Maronites and Greek Cypriots living in the north. A number of Turkish Cypriots also cross to receive healthcare.

“More attention is needed there. Of course, I hope they manage to contain it because it also concerns us directly,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal committee on health said he was in touch with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart.

Leonidas Phylactou said they discussed the situation and the measures rolled out by Turkish Cypriot health authorities in a bid to contain the outbreak. Phylactou also informed Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on the matter.





