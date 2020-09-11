September 11, 2020

Coronavirus: Guidelines reissued as cinemas set to open

By Staff Reporter00
Theatres and cinemas must specify the maximum number of audience members allowed and where possible sell tickets online for assigned seats, the health ministry clarified on Friday.

In additional guidelines, issued ahead of Thursday’s reopening of cinemas, the ministry said arrangements must be made for groups of two, three or four to be able to sit together. There must be at least one metre space between different groups of viewers.

Ushers must show people to their seats and ensure they do not move around. All staff who come into contact with the public must wear a mask.

Entrance must be through two entrances to prevent bottlenecks while emergency exits should also be used once the performance or film is over with people instructed to remain in their seats until told they can leave.

The theatre and cinema must be disinfected after every performance and the venue must be well ventilated.



Staff Reporter

