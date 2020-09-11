September 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Holiday scheme for low-income pensioners extended

By Peter Michael00
Synoikismos Liopetriou

Citing keen interest, the labour ministry said it is making another €200,000 available to extend a holiday scheme at hotels in the mountains and in Kato Pyrgos area for low-income pensioners.

The subsidised holidays are for the period September 14 to November 15. With the extra funds, the total budget for the scheme is now €700,000 the ministry said.

Those interested should send their applications to the travel agency by telefax (25589593) or by email to [email protected] or in person to the agency’s offices (Limassol: Anastasis Sioukri 18, 3105, telephone 25875588, Nicosia: Anastasiou Leventis 3A, 1097,  telephone: 22818414). Call centre: 77771717.

The ministry said that participation in the scheme and choice of hotel will be decided strictly of a first come first served basis. The scheme will end once the extra funds have been absorbed.



