K Cineplex is back in action on September 17

K Cineplex is very excited to be back in action with the magic of the movies on 17th September. Nothing can ever replace the cinematic experience of enjoying movies on the big screen.
Our commitment and responsibility towards our guests have never been stronger as we face this ‘new normal’ together. Our guests’ safety, as well as the safety and health of our team members, is our highest priority. K Cineplex has been anxiously anticipating this moment to reopen its doors to movie fans once again, as part of a coordinated industry effort to restart this business we love to call showbiz.
Behind the scenes, we have been working hard to implement government protocol measurements for our guests’ safety. Guests will be required to wear masks upon entry and exit to the cinemas and masks may be removed once seated within the auditoriums to enjoy their movie and concession snacks. Social distancing measures will be strictly adhered to in all areas of the cinemas and the capacity within the auditoriums will be reduced. Movie screening times will be scattered to reduce congestion in the lobby area.
Hand sanitizer stations will be strategically placed within the cinemas, with enhanced cleaning and disinfecting of all public places and frequently touched surfaces. Auditoriums will be disinfected before each show with electrostatic disinfectant sprayers. K Cineplex members of staff have undergone extensive COVID-19 training and will be equipped with face masks, gloves where necessary and their temperatures will be taken before starting work.
For a contactless experience, guests are encouraged to purchase their cinema tickets online and via the K Cineplex APP. Tickets may also be purchased from the box office and ticket kiosks at the cinemas, where cashless transactions are recommended.
K Cineplex will be back in action on 17th September with two blockbuster movies, the much anticipated, action-adventure “Mulan” and the romantic drama “After We Collided” with a great line up to follow, including Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and 007 in “No Time Die”! An immersive cinematic experience awaits all cinema lovers! Nothing beats the big screen experience and the need to escape into the magical world of the movies!
Back in action, back in adventure, back at K Cineplex!
Keep safe and enjoy our big screen experience!