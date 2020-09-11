September 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol man held on suspicion of possession of child pornography

By George Psyllides00
File Photo of seized hard drives: CNA

Police said Friday they have detained a 42-year-old man from Limassol on suspicion of possession and distribution of material showing child sexual abuse.

Acting on intelligence, police searched the man’s home and seized three computers, one mobile phone, four external hard drives, and five memory sticks.

Police said the man was detained and during questioning he admitted the offence. He also made some claims, which authorities were investigating.



