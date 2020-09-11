September 11, 2020

Pompeo to visit Cyprus on Saturday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Cyprus for talks on Saturday.

He is due here after on his way to Doha where talks are due to launch between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban.

The visit to Cyprus was agreed during a telephone conversation on Thursday night between Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and acting assistant secretary of state Phil Reeker, in which the two men discussed the recent developments in the east Mediterranean and other issues of EU and common interest.

Pompeo had postponed a previously planned visit to Cyprus earlier this year because of escalating tension between the Washington and Teheran.

