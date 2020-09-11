Pompeo to visit, says maritime disputes should be resolved peacefully (Update 2)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due in Cyprus on Saturday amid moves to defuse tension in the eastern Mediterranean as Turkey refuses to withdraw its maritime assets from disputed areas.

Pompeo was initially scheduled to visit earlier this year, but this was postponed as tension between Tehran and Washington escalated.

He is due in Cyprus sometime late on Saturday afternoon from Doha where he will attend the start of Afghan peace talks and will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Police have said they will be taking additional security measures and will be blocking roads in Larnaca and Nicosia districts at intervals. The public is urged to follow police officers’ instructions and be patient.

Turkey has been sending research vessels and naval ships to accompany them into the eastern Mediterranean, raising tensions with both Greece and Cyprus which say Ankara’s ships are violating their exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

Pompeo told reporters travelling with him to Doha that President Donald Trump has spoken with Turkey’s President Erdogan and Greece’s Prime Minister Mitsotakis about the situation.

“In each case he’s said the disputes, the maritime disputes have to be resolved in a way that is diplomatic and peaceful. And so I’ll be working on that project as well, trying to make sure that I understand the risks that are associated from the people of Cyprus’s perspective and take that on board as we continue to work on the challenges that the Eastern Mediterranean is presenting today,” he said according to the official transcript on the State Department’s website.

“It’s something we’re very focused on. The Germans have done a good job trying to diplomatically get them to begin their conversations about how to proceed. We hope they’ll be real conversations and we hope the military assets that are there will be withdrawn so these conversations can take place,” he added.

Earlier this month, the US announced it was to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, which will last for one year – with the possibility of renewal. The easing of the ban, which applies to non-lethal systems, has been slammed by Turkey.

Asked about the move, Pompeo said: “It was a long time coming. We’d been working on it for a while. It was consistent with American policy for an awfully long time. It was simply the right timing to actually make the decision. So we completed our analysis, we made sure that we considered every set of risks associated, and we quickly moved out from there.”

Pompeo’s visit comes only days after Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov paid a high-profile visit to Cyprus saying the country was monitoring the situation in the eastern Mediterranean “as regards your relations with Turkey.”

Lavrov, who was in Cyprus on Tuesday, said Russia was prepared to provide any assistance in developing a real dialogue towards mutually acceptable solutions.” But he also took the opportunity to take a jab at Washington, saying US actions in the region “contribute to conflict” instead of peaceful solutions.

US President Donald Trump has spoken to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as the international community looks for ways to ease tension in the region.

Germany, which holds the rotating EU presidency, is seeking to broker contacts between Greece and Turkey.

On Thursday, French president Emmanuel Macron spoke of “Turkish aggression against Greece and Cyprus.”

And a joint statement by the Med7 – the seven Mediterranean members of the EU – reiterated full support and solidarity with Cyprus and Greece in the face of the repeated infringements on their sovereignty and sovereign rights as well as confrontation actions by Turkey.

Possible EU measures against Ankara are to be discussed when EU leaders hold a European Council meeting on September 24 and 25.

On Thursday night, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and acting assistant secretary of state Phil Reeker spoke by telephone and discussed the recent developments in the east Mediterranean and other issues of EU and common interest.





