September 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance Business

Pound hammered, euro whipsaws, dollar rises

By Reuters News Service

Brexit talks failure sent the pound GBP= to a six-week low of $1.2773 and it mostly stayed there on Friday, last trading at $1.2812. It has lost 3.5% on the dollar this week and about as much against the euro EURGBP= to sit at 92.32 pence.

“The selling was relentless,” said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

“Clearly the pound is wearing a greater political premium,” he said, adding that near-term volatility gauges had spiked dramatically. Brexit pressures keep driving the pound lower.

The euro whipsawed, first zooming one per cent higher to $1.1917 after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde insisted the bank does not target the exchange rate, before falling back to around $1.1830 as a U.S. equities slump lifted the dollar.

Against a basket of currencies =USD, the dollar was a touch lower midway through Asian trade, but ahead by about half a percent for the week. It has now recouped about 1.7 per cent from a 28-month hit low early in September. A sell-off on US exchanges drove funds back into the dollar from equities. The Nasdaq .IXIC dropped 2 per cent overnight and has fallen 9.6 per cent from a record high made on Sept. 2.

After a volatile New York session, the greenback was broadly steady in Asia. Marginal moves higher in the Aussie, kiwi and euro were all too small to dent a bounce in the dollar that came with Thursday’s Wall Street selloff. [.N]

“It’s exhaustion today,” said National Australia Bank senior currency strategist Rodrigo Catril in Sydney, as traders frazzled by a bumpy week look ahead at risks ranging from next week’s Federal Reserve meeting to U.S. politics and Brexit.

The yen JPY=EBS was broadly steady for the week at 106.14 per dollar. Goldman Sachs analysts said pension fund flows out of Japan had offset a safety bid as U.S. stocks fell.



