September 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Remand after child porn found on computer

By Staff Reporter016

A 63-year old man was remanded in custody for three days by Larnaca district court on Friday as police investigate a case of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police investigations followed a tip off from Europol that a social media account holder had sent a video with sexual abuse of a child to another user.

The cybercrime unit tracked down the suspect, who is a Larnaca resident, and he was arrested on Thursday. His home was searched, and police found a computer which they took away for forensic tests.

Police investigations continue.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Man arrested trying to cross from north after causing fracas last month

Peter Michael

Footballers Association concerned over playing games in heat

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coronavirus: Guidelines reissued as cinemas set to open

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Free testing in Kyrenia as ‘cabinet’ meets

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: 40 per cent of Covid cases asymptomatic when diagnosed

Staff Reporter

More road works for Nicosia this weekend

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign