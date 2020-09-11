Russian Double-Tax Treaty won’t drive companies from Cyprus – Tax Expert

With the Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation signed by both parties on Tuesday, many predicted that the changes to the treaty would start an exodus of companies from this country – but experts disagree.

“While the treaty adheres largely to Russian demands, with some exceptions, it does not touch on sensitive areas like residency requirements or permanent establishment (meaning the location of a headquarters in Cyprus),” observes Spyros Ioannou, director and head of Tax at Primus in Limassol, in an interview with the Cyprus Mail.

Overall, the advantages to keeping a company in Cyprus for Russians are such that this specific increase in withholding tax is not a significant deterrence, Ioannu points out.

“The main exception that could affect businesses here is the exception that provides for reduced withholding tax on corporate bonds. This is a useful gain for Cyprus, but I am afraid it will be exploited in an unfortunate way. We are likely to see social media advertisements saying, “Set up your company in Cyprus, use no-tax loans (bonds) for finance in Russia…and that sort of thing,” Ioannou warns.

“It is sort of thing that gives Cyprus a bad name,” he adds.

And, if there is too much of “that sort of thing,” Ioannu warns, “then it is likely that Russia will take steps to remove the exception. There is no specific legislation in Russia regarding bond issuance of this type. So, it would be easy for Russian legislators to fill the gap. And that would be a shame, because, used correctly, it is a fine provision for Cyprus companies.”

“The other exceptions are useful, but they are rarely used in Cyprus. For example, there are few Russian insurance companies owned by holdings in Cyprus,” Ioannu notes.

The provision for no withholding tax on royalties is of course useful as well, he adds.

“The great advantage, of course,” Ioannu explains, “is that we have put our relations with Russia on the footing that Russia wants us to have. The worst thing would have been to have had no treaty. What we have now protects the interests of existing companies here.”

It will remain to be seen how competitive Cyprus remains with other jurisdictions where Russia has plans to change tax treaty terms.

The basic changes implemented by the treaty are the imposition on outbound dividend and interest payments of an increased withholding tax, according to a press release from the Cyprus Ministry of Finance.

On dividend payments, the rate goes from the current five per cent or ten per cent (depending on the case) to 15 per cent; and on interest payments, from the currently applicable 0 per cent to 15 per cent.

It is important to note that the new provisions do not affect royalty payments. These will continue to be subject to a zero per cent withholding tax rate, as per the previous Cyprus-Russia Double Tax Treaty.

In addition, there are several exceptions where the current rates of 0 per cent or five per cent will continue to apply.

At the request of Cyprus, the two parties agreed that the lower withholding tax rates of zero per cent and five per cent would continue to apply regarding interest and dividend payments, respectively, when the beneficial owner or recipient, amongst others, are certain regulated entities, such as insurance undertakings and pension funds; or listed companies with certain characteristics.

Furthermore, no withholding tax shall be levied on interest payments arising on Eurobonds, government bonds and listed corporate bonds.





