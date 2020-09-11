September 11, 2020

Three new coronavirus cases announced

By George Psyllides00
File Photo: A Scientist Dilutes Samples During The Research And Development Of A Covid 19 Vaccine In St Petersburg
A file photo shows a scientist diluting samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 11

The health services announced three new coronavirus cases on Friday, out of 3,108 tests.

The cases concern a Cypriot who tested privately without having any symptoms and two individuals who had come into contact with a previously confirmed case.

The total number of cases since March has reached 1,520.

Three people are currently being treated at Famagusta hospital and one at Nicosia general hospital’s ICU but not on a ventilator.



