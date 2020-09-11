September 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey announces naval exercise off Cypriot coast

Turkey announced Friday, a live fire naval exercise north of Cyprus between September 12 and 14.

Ankara issued a navigational warning or navtex saying it would be carrying out a gunnery exercise in the area off the Kyrenia coast.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that Cyprus also issued a navtex, saying the Turkish action was illegal.

 



Staff Reporter

