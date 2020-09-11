September 11, 2020

Two more arrested after drugs smuggled into prison (updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou

Testimonies point to the involvement of four more people in connection with a case of smuggling illegal drugs into the central prison.

Police were informed on Thursday that a 33-year-old woman was going to bring narcotics to her husband, an inmate in prison.

The woman arrived at the central prison in a car with her 64-year-old father-in-law. She entered on foot through the main gate holding a TV.

The 33-year-old was stopped and she and the TV were searched.

She was arrested after a package wrapped in tape was found stashed in the TV, containing narcotics weighing 190 grammes.

On Friday the police press office reported two more people were arrested in connection with the case, a 36-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both residents of Limassol. Testimonies were also obtained against the husband of the 33-year-old suspect and another inmate.

The 64-year-old man who accompanied his daughter-in-law to prison was also questioned and reportedly denied any knowledge of the crime.

On Friday the department of prisons said the fight against any form of illegal activity in the prison is one of the priorities of its management.

“The directorate of prisons reiterates its determination regarding such actions and will continue its work with the same zeal, sending once again a clear and unequivocal message of zero tolerance for such acts,” a statement said.

“This is clearly demonstrated through the actions that have been taken in recent years where, in 27 different cases, visitors of detainees have been arrested, namely relatives who were in possession of hidden drugs or items to deliver them to their children or their spouse.”

In its announcement, the prison management called on relatives of the detainees to assist its efforts and actions and thanked the drug squad for its cooperation.



