September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

114 Georgians, illegally in Cyprus, sent home on chartered flight

By Peter Michael0850
Larnaca airport

A total of 114 Georgians were deported on Friday night on a chartered flight after authorities found them to be illegally residing in Cyprus.

The Georgians, who are from what the government has deemed a ‘safe’ country, were put on a chartered flight at 9pm.

Police sources said some of the people were in violation of their residence permits, while other were found to have entered the Cyprus illegally.

The operation was carried out by the immigration office, in cooperation with the authorities of Cyprus and the European Union’s border and coast guard agency Frontex.

Another 169 Georgians were deported in a similar operation on July 30, and prior to that, a group of 107 persons.

In mid-June Interior Minister Nicos Nouris unveiled new policies aimed at containing and managing the influx of asylum seekers, including a list of ‘safe countries’.

Asylum applications from people coming from these countries are to be considered manifestly unfounded and denied on a fast-track basis unless the individual provides concrete proof he or she is truly at risk in the country they travelled from to get to Cyprus.

The initial list of 21 ‘safe’ countries, which may be revised from time to time, is as follows: Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, Northern Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia, Ghana, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Philippines, Nepal, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Gambia, Egypt and Nigeria.

The list applies to all asylum seekers, no matter how they entered the Republic.



