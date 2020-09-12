September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Formula 1
By Reuters News Service00
Tuscan Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton took his seventh pole position in nine races this season at the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello

Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy’s Mugello circuit on Saturday with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third with team mate Alexander Albon fourth.

Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari’s head up for their 1,000th world championship grand prix, qualifying fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel qualified 14th in the other Ferrari.



