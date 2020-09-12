A minute with Efthymia Hadjielia Tattoo artist

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my man and my kid.

What did you have for breakfast?

I had anari cheese with honey and my Freddo Cappuccino.

Describe your perfect day

Hmm… Early morning at the beach for a swim and later in the day in my studio with a cocktail, loud music and I leave the rest to my art!

Best book ever read?

Still Life with Woodpecker by Tom Robbins because it is a well written book and it took me to magical places

Best childhood memory?

Trips to the mountains on Sunday mornings with my family! The best part was the hiking in the nature trails.

What is always in your fridge?

Milk, can’t do coffee without my milk!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

80s & 90s music

What’s your spirit animal?

My spirit animal is the dolphin because it is a free spirit mammal! It is also loving, caring and intelligent.

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of my personal and work evolution. Art is my passion, it helped me evolve as a person through my job. Evolution never stops!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The movie scene that has stayed with me is from the Das Experiment. It’s a scene where the protagonist is put in a box because it is one of my greatest fears!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would go out with Wassily Kandinsky.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would travel in the 80s and go to USA.

What is your greatest fear?

Claustrophobia

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Keep on going!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Lack of respect.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would gather all my family and friends and throw an epic party!





