Coronavirus: over one quarter against taking vaccine

Over one quarter of people in Cyprus would oppose taking a coronavirus vaccine, a poll published on Saturday showed.

Out of 1,378 people polled by RetailZoom for daily Politis, 28 per cent said they did not want the vaccine if one becomes available. Thirty-two per cent said they would get the vaccine, while another 31 per cent said they would follow the advice of specialists. Nine per cent said they were unsure.

According to the poll, 25 per cent were against wearing mandatory face masks in closed areas, while 72 per cent agreed with the decision of the health ministry to mandate mask wearing in closed public spaces.

Commenting on the 28 per cent who are against getting the vaccine, epidemiologist Elpidoforos Soteriades said he was not surprised by the number as it was close to the global average of of 35-40 per cent.

However, government adviser and Professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, Petros Karayiannis said the 28 per cent who are against getting the vaccine were misinformed about the whole coronavirus issue.

“The 28 per cent includes mainly individuals who clearly are unaware of what is going one around them, have not understood the situation is other countries, and how man people around the world have lost their lives due to coronavirus,” he said.

He added the 63 per cent (combined figure of 32 that want the vaccine and 31 that will listen to specialists) is satisfactory for Cyprus he said, as it is very close to the 70 per cent of the population needed to create herd immunity.

Later Saturday, a second protest centred on opposition against the Covid-19 restrictions is set to take place at 6pm at Eleftheria Square.

The protest will include groups such as those against masks, vaccinations, 5G and others focusing on what they say is a loss of individual liberty and choice.

On August 29, hundreds of people gathered outside the presidential palace, causing grief for the authorities who appeared to be caught off-guard.

At the time, the demonstrators fell foul of the health measures in place but the police took no action. Instead, the authorities set out the provisions for future demonstrations.

All those participating must wear a mask, adhere to social distancing, distributing flyers/leaflets is prohibited, street vendors are prohibited – and crucially – the organiser must contact the police and will be responsible for the proper adherence to the measures.





