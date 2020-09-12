September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: seven people and six businesses booked

By Peter Michael00

Police booked seven people and six businesses in the past 24 hours for violating coronavirus protocols, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, they conducted 552 checks around Cyprus.

Three people were booked at the airports for not having a CyprusFlightPass on entering the island.

Police also booked three businesses in Nicosia after 67 checks and two businesses and three people in Limassol after 120 checks.

In Larnaca, one business and two people were booked in 152 checks, while in the Famagusta area, two people were booked.

In Paphos and the Morphou area there were no bookings after 24 checks in the former and 55 in the latter.

The port authority also did not book anyone in 38 checks they conducted.



