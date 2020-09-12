September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Saturday (Updated)

By Peter Michael025
Three new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,523.

A total of 2,320 tests were processed by the ministry between Friday and Saturday.

All three cases were from 989 tests processed on repatriated individuals and passengers.

Two, a mother and daughter, arrived from Austria on Friday as tourists.  They were taken to the Eden rehabilitation centre for quarantine, and the rest of their family were taken to a designated quarantine hotel.

The third positive case is a Cypriot resident, who arrived from Belgium on Friday and was also taken to the Eden centre.

Three people are being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.  One of the three is in the high-dependency unit.  One more person is being treated at Nicosia General’s intensive care unit and is off the ventilator.



