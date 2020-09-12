Cyprus consumers spend more carefully — Association

Cypriots appear to be choosing their purchases more carefully during the pandemic according to the Cyprus Consumers’ Association, as consumer confidence dropped by 23.6 per cent in Aug 2020.

“The behaviour of consumers changed after lockdown. People got used to visiting the supermarket fewer times in the month and to be more organised with their shopping” said the president of the Cyprus Consumers’ Association Marios Droushiotis.

This is also partly to the mandatory use of face masks by the public in combination to the high-temperatures, Droushiotis said.

The fewer visits affected spending slightly, as people are sticking to their grocery lists and stopped overspending. This trend is mirrored in the reduced food products sales for June, two months after the pandemic outbreak. Sales of food products were down by 2.3 per cent in comparison with an increase of 4.9 per cent during the same period last year.

Same applies for the clothing and footwear purchases, Droushiotis said. “People now won’t be going for a shopping spree. They go to shops to buy what they need. They will reconsider an impulse buy” he explained.

A month after the implementation of lockdown measures, retail sales in Cyprus experienced a record slump of 28.9 per cent year-on-year, which continues in the following months. May saw a 4.7 per cent fall, while June retail sales dropped by 2.6 per cent compared with the same month last year.

The island’s economy shrank by 11.9 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, after expanding by 0.9 per cent in the previous period, according to data from the statistical service.

The good news for the island is that delivery delays of online orders from certain countries led people supporting Cypriot online stores more than ever.

“We estimate there is a small increase in online purchases from local stores” Droushiotis said.

Delivery orders from China, a big online seller in the country, have been increased from a month’s delivery date to two or three months due to the restrictive measures. Same goes for Singapore and Hong Kong.

“And USA orders have one disadvantage: Very high delivery fees that might often surpass the product’s value,” Droushiotis noted. Orders from European countries have not been affected.

But the president of the association also warned business owners to abide by the relevant legislation and respect their clients if they want to maintain the upward trend.





