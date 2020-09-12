September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Greek police fire teargas at migrants on Lesbos

By Reuters News Service
Refugees And Migrants From The Destroyed Moria Camp Protest On The Island Of Lesbos
Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp protest after the news about the creation of a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos

Greek police fired teargas to disperse a group of migrants protesting on the island of Lesbos on Saturday, four days after fires burnt the overflowing Moria refugee camp to the ground.

The tension broke out as hundreds of migrants chanting “Freedom” marched on a road that leads into the port of Mytilene, which police had blocked as a new temporary tent settlement was being set up nearby.

 



