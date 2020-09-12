Tech Rally will continue despite moral outrage

Sometimes stock analysts should just not say anything. But the urge to comment is great, and unfortunate objurgations from people who should know better have added high comedy to the markets this week.

This past week has seen a massive pullback from the high points that tech stocks across the world had been seeing. This provoked a lot of gloom-and-doom mumbling among some analysts; however, we fear these are not among the best and the brightest.

The better take is that a dynamic rally that brought tech stocks to new highs in the past few months had to hit resistance eventually, and it is at that point where the big institutional investors start taking profits, meaning that they sell off in large amounts. This, of course, leads to a pullback.

Now we’re clearly in the first part of a new phase for the rally. Once tech stock prices got cheap enough, investors started piling in again. Why? Because big tech has become a fundamental part of our economy, particularly after the restructuring that has taken place during the pandemic. And these companies are riding the cusp of the wave of digital transformation that is changing corporations all across the world.

Yet analyst rhetoric seems to miss all this. So, with Tesla, clearly the best performer (a performance which drove Elon Musk to fifth place on Forbes list of the world’s richest men) was accompanied by expressions of moral sentiment: “High valuations in the mega-cap stocks are stretched far beyond historical levels,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. Analysts pointed to excessive optimism in the market which often suggests a consolidation/correction phase is likely.”

Of course, by Thursday, Tesla was back up again to $366.28, an 11 per cent gain (For the year, Tesla shares are up 337 per cent). Tesla’s jump came amid a broader rebound in the technology sector. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.71 per cent on Wednesday for its best day since April 29. Microsoft rallied 4.26 per cent, while Apple and Amazon advanced 3.99 per cent and 3.77 per cent, respectively.

So, let’s make sense of this surge in tech stocks. “”It’s certainly a massive, surprising rebound,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management in Chicago.

“On one level it looks speculative but on another it is almost defensive because we know these companies will survive no matter what COVID throws at us.”

It’s a bit like those wines you buy, which inform you that they go brilliantly with meat, fish, game, pasta, salads and everything vegan.

Nonetheless, for some reason, this surge in value was blessed by most analysts. ““We were due for a bounce,” said Christian Fromhertz, CEO of Tribeca Trade Group. “We had three days of decent selling and these things tend to get a little overextended.”

“Tech’s fundamentals are ferociously strong just now even though the US/global economy is in a deep recession,” comments Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a Wednesday note.

“We’re at a once-in-a-generation technological pivot, finally enabling knowledge workers to do their jobs remotely, bringing futuristic innovations to logistics, and more. “We’ve had five years of disruption in five months,” in Colas’ words.

That’s a lot of euphoria from normally sober tech analysts. Sobriety, in the face of all this brou-ha-ha, is a desirable quality, one manifested by analyst

Barry Bannister at Stifel refers to the “greater fool theory” which is used to describe bubbly markets in which investors buy assets regardless of the underlying fundamentals, confident they can sell them on later at a higher price to an even “greater fool.”

This is a bit like the “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO) principle, which has investors buying in on all that noise and hype.

“All of a sudden, you see some investors say we’ve got to catch up and they keep wanting to pour more money into momentum and ride the wave,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “There’s risk there, of course — there’s always risk when you start chasing. But, on the other hand, if the wave is going to continue, you ride it as long as you can.”

The more sober Bannister points out that, “with the Federal Reserve moving to hold down bond yields, the equity risk premium — the added return over risk-free Treasurys demanded by investors to hold riskier equities — is under pressure. Past peaks by the S&P 500 index over the past 100 years have coincided with bottoms in the equity risk premium, and rallies have been driven as investors are willing to shell out more for each dollar of earnings — expanding the P/E multiple.”

If the Fed can continue to hold down 10-year real yields, the S&P 500 could keep soaring, Bannister added.

But some analysts say its about MOMO (momentum), not FOMO.

Says Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan notes that “in the short term, momentum can trump valuation.”

“Analysing the past few weeks of trading data suggests a strong inflow from retail investors, suggesting MOMO (momentum) is the strongest attributable factor,” he said, while warning that “momentum can cut both ways, especially given risk to Sep/Dec qtr estimates (particularly on high end iPhones).”

Though he noted that “in the short term momentum can trump valuation.”

If all of this leaves you with the feeling that there is no consensus, no know-how, and no certainty, then we say ‘Welcome to stock market investing.” It truly is not a science.





