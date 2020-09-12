September 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twelve migrants picked up in Mammari

By Staff Reporter00
Imagew (22)d

Twelve people, 11 men and a woman, entered the village of Mammari illegally late Friday.

A police spokesman told CNA that the 12 people, who were picked up in the buffer-zone village around 11.30pm, were taken to the Pournara facility outside Nicosia.

There was no indication of the nationalities of the group.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus starts joint exercises with US ahead of Pompeo visit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

RISE research centre participating in Ars Electronica 2020 festival

Kyriacos Nicolaou

House ready to ask banks whether certain PEPs received favourable treatment

George Psyllides

Turkey announces naval exercise off Cypriot coast

Staff Reporter

Limassol man held on suspicion of possession of child pornography

George Psyllides

Group of Syrian migrants sent back to Lebanon, report Cyprus to ECHR

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign