September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

32 new coronavirus cases in the north

By Jean Christou00
Thermal cameras at Tymbou (Ercan) airport

The number of coronavirus cases in the north rose to 32 between Friday and Saturday evening during which time 2,254 tests were carried out.

According to a statement issued late Saturday by ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli, of the 32 new cases, two arrived in the north by air and one by sea. Fifteen were identified through contact tracing and 14 were local cases.

Five people were discharged from hospital on Saturday. The total number of cases in the north stood at 573 with 108 people being treated in hospital – none in ICU – and 135 people in quarantine hotels.

The total number of tests carried out in the north to date clocks in at 140,284.



Related posts

Days of terror spent at sea

George Eid CM Correspondent

Pompeo says tensions help no one, US to establish training facility in Larnaca (Update 3)

Peter Michael

Protest held against Covid measures at Eleftheria Square

Peter Michael

Turkish Cypriot side angered that Pompeo not meeting Akinci

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Saturday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: isolation areas earmarked in schools for anyone showing symptoms

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign