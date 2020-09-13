September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: three new cases announced on Sunday (Updated)

By Staff Reporter010
Corona 5174671 1280

The health ministry announced three new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday from  2,810 tests.

One was a passenger identified through airport testing on 1,560 people. The other two positives came through contact tracing from previously confirmed cases.

The first case concerns a Russian woman who arrived in Cyprus on Friday who was allowed in with a special permit to visit her daughter and her family who live permanently in Cyprus. The woman was tested at the airport and was asymptomatic.

The second case concerns a roommate of three other confirmed case announced a week ago of Indian nationality. This was the fourth positive case from the same group of people. All are at the Eden quarantine centre. The individual is asymptomatic.

The third case concerns a contact of positive individuals announced on September 9 involving a family unit. Again, the individual was asymptomatic.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,526.

Three people are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.
Another patient is being treated in the ICU at the Nicosia General Hospital.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus happy with outcome of Pompeo visit, FM says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Keeping up with shifting alliances

Kyriacos Iacovides

Crucial asylum reform dismissed as a ‘damp squib’

Elias Hazou

Parties welcome Pompeo visit, with reservations

Jean Christou

Rape suspect remanded for eight days

Staff Reporter

Economy under scrutiny at parliament on Monday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign