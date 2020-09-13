September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Economy under scrutiny at parliament on Monday

By Staff Reporter00
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides

The ministers of labour and finance will on Monday brief the House finance committee on the state of the economy and the challenges ahead, as well as on the state support schemes that aim to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

The meeting will also be attended by the central bank governor, the inland revenue commissioner, the auditor-general and the permanent secretary of the interior minister as part of the discussion will focus on the citizenship by investment scheme.



Staff Reporter

