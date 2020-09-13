September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight businesses and 14 individuals booked for Covid violations

By Staff Reporter00
Fourteen individuals and eight businesses were booked for Covid violations from 537 checks islandwide in the 24 hours up to Sunday morning.

– Nicosia 69 checks, 6 bookings of premises, 5 individuals.

– Limassol 137 checks, 3 individuals booked.

– Larnaca 82 checks, 1 premises and 3 individuals booked

– Paphos 60 checks, 1 business booked and 1 individual

– Famagusta 112 checks, 2 individuals booked

– Morphou area 77 checks, no bookings

Port Police conducted 65 checks with no one booked.

No passengers arrived without their CyprusFlightPass.



Staff Reporter

