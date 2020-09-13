September 13, 2020

Nea Salamina cruise to victory against Enosis

Nea Salamnia defeated Enosis Neon Paralimniou by 2-0 and won their first points of the season while Paralimni remain rooted at the bottom of the table after three consecutive defeats.

It was a rather easy win for Salamina who dominated play from the beginning even though they had to wait till two minutes after the restart to take the lead with a Wagner goal.

Breno made sure of the points late on in the game defeating Paralimni’s goalkeeper direct from the corner kick.



