September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East World

Netanyahu sees direct Israel-Bahrain flights after normalisation deal

By Reuters News Service00
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A deal establishing relations between Israel and Bahrain will result in direct flights between the countries, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

“There will be brisk and direct air traffic between the countries,” he said in remarks to the Israeli cabinet, a transcript of which was issued by his office.

The Bahrain deal, announced on Friday, followed a similar accommodation between another Gulf power, United Arab Emirates, and Israel and resulting pledges of direct air connections.

Saudi Arabia, while not recognising Israel, has said it would allow Israeli airliners to overfly its territory en route to the Gulf.



