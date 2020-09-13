September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Osaka fights back to beat Azarenka in US Open final

Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Flushing Meadows in New York

Naomi Osaka won the most unique of US Open titles on Saturday when she beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 1-6 6-3 6-3 to lift the trophy for the second time in three years.

With the hardcourt major being staged without any fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese fourth seed did not let the unusual circumstances distract her as she produced an battling performance to win her third Grand Slam title.



