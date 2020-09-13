September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police launching two-week clampdown on driver distraction

By Staff Reporter00

Police said on Sunday they would be launching a two-week road safety campaign focused on clamping down on motorists using mobile phones or engaged in other activities such as eating while driving.

The two-week campaign starts Monday and is due to end on Sunday, September 27.

“Using a mobile phone and other objects while driving distracts drivers,” a police statement said.

It said driver distraction was one of the biggest factors that increases the likelihood of being involved in a traffic collision as it reduces a driver’s reaction time in the event of an accident.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Highest approval rating for health minister, lowest for education -poll

Jean Christou

New dementia day care centre overcomes virus challenge 

Annette Chrysostomou

Eight businesses and 14 individuals booked for Covid violations

Staff Reporter

Oruc Reis leaves the area, returns to Antalya

Jean Christou

Al Jazeera passport claims ‘a far cry from reality’ says expert

Andrew Rosenbaum

32 new coronavirus cases in the north

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign