September 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Rape suspect remanded for eight days

By Staff Reporter00
Larnaca courthouse

The Larnaca district court on Sunday remanded a 43-year-old man for eight days on suspicion of abducting and raping a 24-year-old woman from an eastern European country.

According to police investigators, the assault happened on Saturday in the Mackenzie area of Larnaca when the woman was trying to get to a friend’s house in Oroklini some distance away, and the suspect offered her a lift for 14 euros.

The court heard that the woman agreed. However, according to reports from the court, when she got in the car, the suspect allegedly locked the door and she could not get out. He then allegedly took her to a remote area and raped her.

The woman was examined by a state pathologist, the prosecutor told the court, saying the case was very serious and the remand request justified.



Staff Reporter

