September 14, 2020

After one week delay, schools open (photos)

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Schools finally opened after the summer on Monday following a delay of one week and with the introduction of new measures, under which students at secondary schools are required to wear masks and all students must keep to social distancing due to the coronavirus.

At Archangelos gymnasium all went smoothly in the morning, with pupils being separated in three rows who had to enter through three different entrances. Nearly all students were inside by 7.30am to receive instructions.

Pupils did not all keep to social distancing, with several of them hugging each other after the long summer break, but they appeared calm and ready to accept the new measures.

“All is fine, as far as we can say,” a group of students commented. “It is early, it is just the first day, we will see.”

“We are okay with wearing masks inside and the decision to start school now, it is time to start lessons again.”

Several parents outside the school echoed the same feelings, saying it is early but they have no complaints so far.

“What can I say, school hasn’t started yet,” a father said. “But they seem organised the way they made decisions and they are leading the children to the classrooms.”

“We will see in the next few days. There are not many choices. For sure it is difficult to wear masks all the time but it was necessary,” a mother added.

“We do what the experts tell us,” was another comment.

The opening of schools was delayed for a week to September 14 instead of September 7 due to a heatwave gripping the island.

Students in secondary school will be required to wear face masks in all indoor spaces of the school. Children of all ages must wear them on the bus.



