September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five establishments, demonstrators booked

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Edito 1920x1280

Police booked five establishments and 29 individuals for violating coronavirus measures in 24 hours from Sunday until Monday morning.

In total 600 checks were carried out nationwide.

Most were booked for not wearing masks.

Violations were recorded in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, the Famagusta and Morphou districts but not in Paphos.

Port authorities inspected an additional 89 people but did not book anybody while three people were fined at the airports for not filling in the Cyprus flight pass.

Another 20 people who participated in a protest at Eleftheria square on Saturday were fined €300 each for not wearing masks.

Police will prosecute two organisers and a speaker at the event.



Related posts

Pregnant teenager dies in traffic accident

Annette Chrysostomou

One arrest after woman shot on her veranda

Annette Chrysostomou

After one week delay, schools open (photos)

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkey says US needs to return to neutral stance on Cyprus

Reuters News Service

Protest against Covid measures (video)

Theo Panayides

Plans to spruce up Polis’ archaeological sites

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign