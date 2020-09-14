September 14, 2020

Coronavirus: Other countries experiences must raise the alarm for us says minister

By Evie Andreou049
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Monday said there is no room for complacency over coronavirus, citing Israel, which has entered another general lockdown, as an example.

In a post on social media, referring to a news article about Israel entering a nationwide lockdown, the minister urged members of the public to continue taking the necessary protection measures and follow all protocols against the spread of coronavirus.

“Other countries’ examples must raise the alarm for us,” Ioannou said. “Let’s not ruin what we have achieved with such sacrifice.”

After a rise in cases in Cyprus in early August, daily numbers have dropped to single-digits for more than two weeks. On Sunday, three more cases were announced by Cypriot authorities. The total number of cases now stands at 1,526.

Israel is slated to enter a three-week lockdown on Friday after a second wave surge of new cases. Cyprus has put Israel in category C meaning that it does not currently receive tourists from there.



