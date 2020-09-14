September 14, 2020

Debate about the future of Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko016
Larnaca

A public debate will take place in Larnaca on Wednesday between the mayor Andreas Vyras and all interested citizens when plans to reduce the circulation of cars in the centre will be discussed.

The debate is part of a series of discussions called ‘2040’ which aim to come up with plans to improve the sustainability of all four major cities in Cyprus.

The initiative started in Larnaca and has now expanded to Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos.

In each city the debate is supported by local authorities and various organisations.

In addition to organising high-level discussions on current issues that concern each city, the ‘2040’ debate aims, among other things, to mobilise authorities to create long-term strategies for cities in the island.

The debate has been organised by Larnaca municipality and NGO Oxygono as part of European Mobility Week, an annual EC initiative marked since 2002.

It calls on European cities and towns to devote one week to sustainable mobility, this year running from September 16 to 22.

The debate in Larnaca on Wednesday will be kick-off at 7pm and will be broadcast live on the Facebook pages of Oxygono, Europe Direct Larnaca, the Cyprus Youth Council and Black Lemon TV.



