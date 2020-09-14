September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Drug driver stopped in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou0192

Paphos Police are investigating a case of driving under the influence of drugs.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man who was not wearing a seat belt at 8.15pm on Sunday.

He was fined for the offence but also showed symptoms of drug use which prompted the officers to subject him to a narcotest.

The driver tested positive and gave an additional saliva sample which will be sent to the state laboratory.

His car was searched but nothing was found.

The vehicle was handed to the man’s father who is the registered owner.



