September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Germany says French, Swedish labs confirm Navalny’s Novichok poisoning

By Reuters News Service038
File Photo: Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Walks Before A Court Hearing In Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russian Alexei Navalny,

The German government said on Monday two more laboratories have independently confirmed that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok and called on Russia to cooperate.

Special labs in Sweden and France have confirmed the initial results from Germany, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

“We renew the call for Russia to explain itself on the events. We are in close contact with our European partners on further steps,” he added.



Related posts

EU, China sign food protection deal

Reuters News Service

Johnson’s plan to break Brexit divorce treaty faces vote in UK parliament

Reuters News Service

Israel announces second lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

Reuters News Service

At least 100,000 Belarus protesters flood streets to demand end of Lukashenko

Reuters News Service

Turkey to send second drill ship to Black Sea -minister

Reuters News Service

Mitsotakis promises permanent migrant centre after fire

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign