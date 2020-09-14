September 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Education

Jewish schools reopen with added classroom

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Jewish Schools
A new class room at the Jewish school in Larnaca

The new school year at the King David Jewish school in Larnaca restarted on Monday and, for the first time, facilities for a second-grade class was added, a statement released by the Jewish community in the island said.

“Establishing another school classroom, along with the high costs required to adapt classrooms to the structural changes in Cyprus in light of the [coronavirus] period require a lot of resources,” Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin said in the statement.

“Concern for the education of the children of the community, for the acquisition of solid values and the heritage of Israel, is for us a right and an obligation.”

The Jewish community has also reopened the Gan Menachem kindergarten, which was established in 2013 and has also featured a daycare centre for toddlers for the past two years.

“We are doing our best to address the great need of the Jewish families in Cyprus for an excellent, genuine, ethical and personal Jewish education,” said the statement.

 



Related posts

Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck 

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: North discusses tougher penalties for violators of measures

Evie Andreou

Numbers of soldiers seeking deferral for UK studies ballooning

Nick Theodoulou

Trial looks into whether military gun used when man shot his sister

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Cypriots nostalgic for quiet of lockdown shows poll

Nick Theodoulou

Paphos police launch manhunt in case of extortion

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign