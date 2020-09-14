Numbers of soldiers seeking deferral for UK studies ballooning

There are apparently 296 national guardsmen seeking to defer their service and study in the UK, a figure which has ballooned past the government’s previous estimate of 40 to 50.

“In the beginning, the defence ministry told us that the number of national guardsmen [seeking deferral] is about 40 to 50, while last week they told us that… it is 296,” chairman of the House defence committee, Marinos Sizopoulos said on Monday.

Soldiers doing their national service this year are missing out on the last year of cheap UK university fees after the British government announced in June that from January 2021 all EU students will have to pay pricey international fees as part of Brexit.

Speaking to SigmaLive, Sizopoulos also said that the Council of Ministers initially approved the move to allow affected soldiers to defer their military service until after they completed their studies without knowing how many conscripts would seek deferral.

But the controversy may be prematurely laid to rest, as the guardsmen’s absence will only take place if professional soldiers can be hired to fill the gap.

Defence Minister Constantinos Petrides reiterated on Monday that if the supplementary budget is not approved then the guardsmen will not receive their deferral.

Parliament was set to vote on the budget last Friday, but this was been put on hold until this Friday. It is far from certain that the budget will pass, even when it is eventually voted on.

Only ruling party Disy is currently clearly in favour of approving the budget.

The government appears to have been caught off-guard, however, with accusations being hurled out that some soldiers are trying to cheat the system.

Sizopoulos also wondered why the government is seeking parliament’s intervention on the matter. He pointed out the various pressures, including the parents of the prospective students but also what some say is discrimination against those studying in universities other than those in the UK.

On September 3, Cabinet decided that soldiers who had received confirmation from a UK university of their acceptance could defer their service.

But critics say the taxpayer is footing the bill for a privileged few and is discriminatory in nature – “why should those studying in Britain receive preferential treatment?” they ask.

Sizopoulos also claimed that some are attempting to swap their 2021 study plans to this academic year instead.





